NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.68

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 3773039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

