NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. 8,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 33,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

