NYM (NYM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.37 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, NYM has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a market capitalization of $99.86 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,728,782 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 632,728,781.568878 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15790001 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,303,852.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

