Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $544.81 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $544.81 million and $31.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08284201 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $36,772,990.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

