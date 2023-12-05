Oasis Network Trading Down 3.1% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $554.37 million and $25.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,230.52 or 0.05228078 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08284201 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $36,772,990.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

