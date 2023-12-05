Oasys Price Tops $0.0617 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Oasys has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Oasys has a total market cap of $114.63 million and $1.39 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06011993 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,222,121.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

