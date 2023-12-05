Oleg Shchegolev Sells 106,077 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,586,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,060,501.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $996,472.82.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,398 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $19,255.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,566. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

