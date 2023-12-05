OMG Network (OMG) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $95.49 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

