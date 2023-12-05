Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises 0.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.34. 276,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,940. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

