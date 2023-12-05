ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 5,372 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $40,880.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,828.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 259,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,047. The company has a market cap of $319.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 663,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,721,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 208,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

