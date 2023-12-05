ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 5,372 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $40,880.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,828.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ON24 Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 259,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,047. The company has a market cap of $319.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.
ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
