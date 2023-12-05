Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

