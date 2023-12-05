Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $76.66 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $76.66 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

