O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $978.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,765. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $942.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $937.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

