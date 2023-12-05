Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.65

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Further Reading

