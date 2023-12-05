Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,125,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,127 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Outset Medical worth $68,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 327,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,292,000 after purchasing an additional 98,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 125,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $276.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OM

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.