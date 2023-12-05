Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $23,013.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00167803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00566426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00393431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00118119 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,783,670 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

