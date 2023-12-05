PACCAR Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

PACCAR has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.01. 962,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 114.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

