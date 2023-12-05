Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,342 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

