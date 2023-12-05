Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Up 12.6%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of -0.27.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

