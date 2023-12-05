Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 156,100 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 156,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $2,983,071.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,313.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00.

PLTR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 54,119,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,611,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 160,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,697,000 after acquiring an additional 886,519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 126,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 76,453 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

