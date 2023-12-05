PancakeSwap Price Hits $2.51 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005738 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $646.33 million and approximately $177.15 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 386,561,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,719,738 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

