PARSIQ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

