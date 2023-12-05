PegNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.08 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $100.08 million and approximately $20,865.62 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet launched on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swiss Franc (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of Swiss Franc is 0.04467332 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,866.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.