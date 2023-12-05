PegNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.15 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $100.15 million and $23,571.69 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swiss Franc (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of Swiss Franc is 0.04467332 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,866.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

