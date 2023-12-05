Petix & Botte Co Acquires 930 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.85. 96,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average of $220.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

