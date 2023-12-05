Petix & Botte Co Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Petix & Botte Co increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,823 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 6.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 195,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,157. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

