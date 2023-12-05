Petix & Botte Co Buys 19,355 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,726. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

