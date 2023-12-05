Petix & Botte Co Has $1.65 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 523,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,890,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

