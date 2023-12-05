Petix & Botte Co Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,641. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

