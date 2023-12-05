Petix & Botte Co Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,591,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,223 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

