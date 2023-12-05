Petix & Botte Co Invests $384,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,413. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $94.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

