Petix & Botte Co Purchases 4,743 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 1,412,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,021. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

