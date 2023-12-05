Petix & Botte Co Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,372 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. 1,040,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,838. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.