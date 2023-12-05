PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 128,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 197,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 105.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 125,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.