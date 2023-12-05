Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Phreesia Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PHR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,882. The stock has a market cap of $809.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $567,877. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.