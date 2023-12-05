Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Price Down 1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $159.05 and last traded at $160.29. 72,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 76,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.88.

Specifically, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

