PLATINCOIN (PLC) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $81,922.51 and $86.71 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 742,457,011 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, "PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 742,457,011.1139 with 5,001,073 in circulation. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com."

