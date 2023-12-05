Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Popular has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Popular by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

