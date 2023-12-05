PotCoin (POT) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.91

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $16.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00166640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002263 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

