Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.24 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $85.24 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00010620 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.30 or 1.00020032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.65724449 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,810,290.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

