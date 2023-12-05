Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director William C. Griffiths Sells 24,108 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.2 %

NX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

