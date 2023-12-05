Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.31 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $41.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for $108.64 or 0.00248117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Buying and Selling Quant
