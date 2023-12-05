QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel Sells 138,618 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 138,618 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,022.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of QS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 5,348,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 5.00. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

