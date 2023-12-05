Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $63.23 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002773 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004278 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,301,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

