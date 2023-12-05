Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB):

12/5/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new C$2,799.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$33.00 to C$28.09. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$32.00.

10/16/2023 – Laurentian Bank of Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,452. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.70. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.