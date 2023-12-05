Redcentric plc (RCN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on January 19th

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:RCN opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.61) on Tuesday. Redcentric has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 144 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £199.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,400.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.34.

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton bought 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £8,985.60 ($11,349.75). 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

