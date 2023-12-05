ReddCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.19 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $22,328.05 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 38% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00170491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

