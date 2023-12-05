Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) VP Sells $294,755.02 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS traded down $7.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.82. 293,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,758. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,953,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,888,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.