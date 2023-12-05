Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Billion

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $119.45 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00008450 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

