Reviewing Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Flywire shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flywire and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $375.60 million 7.41 -$39.35 million ($0.11) -208.45 MSCI $2.42 billion 17.14 $870.57 million $12.00 43.62

Analyst Ratings

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flywire and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 1 12 1 3.00 MSCI 2 4 7 0 2.38

Flywire currently has a consensus target price of $34.79, suggesting a potential upside of 51.70%. MSCI has a consensus target price of $563.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than MSCI.

Risk and Volatility

Flywire has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -2.92% -1.96% -1.51% MSCI 39.76% -97.86% 20.64%

Summary

MSCI beats Flywire on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

